Volumes soar at Arvind Fashions Ltd counter

Arvind Fashions Ltd clocked volume of 8.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81669 shares

Suzlon Energy Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Nilkamal Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 July 2020.

Arvind Fashions Ltd clocked volume of 8.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81669 shares. The stock gained 2.56% to Rs.174.00. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Suzlon Energy Ltd recorded volume of 1515.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 182.98 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.95% to Rs.5.30. Volumes stood at 31.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd saw volume of 7.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.80% to Rs.237.15. Volumes stood at 2.68 lakh shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd recorded volume of 14.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.98% to Rs.377.75. Volumes stood at 3.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Nilkamal Ltd registered volume of 93917 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14309 shares. The stock rose 6.69% to Rs.1,227.95. Volumes stood at 25843 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)