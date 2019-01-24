Ujjivan Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ujjivan Financial posts Q1 net profit of Rs 45 crore
Ujjivan Financial logs net profit of Rs 44 cr in Q2
Ujjivan Financial Services announces appointment of COO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank eyes deposit base of Rs 6000 cr
Ujjivan Small Finance opens branch in Chandigarh
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Ujjivan Financial Services reported to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU