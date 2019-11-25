Volumes soar at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

JUST IN
Blue Dart Express Ltd clocked volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4422 shares

D B Corp Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 November 2019.

D B Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 3.73 lakh shares by 14:16 IST on NSE, a 22.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16493 shares. The stock dropped 0.25% to Rs.141.60. Volumes stood at 16779 shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd recorded volume of 5.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59187 shares. The stock gained 17.23% to Rs.366.75. Volumes stood at 25134 shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd witnessed volume of 12.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.18% to Rs.568.55. Volumes stood at 10.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 5.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85268 shares. The stock rose 0.84% to Rs.550.00. Volumes stood at 97118 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 14:30 IST

