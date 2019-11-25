Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 241.45, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 65.64% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 26.81% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 241.45, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 12032. The Sensex is at 40724.4, up 0.9%. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd has risen around 27.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13952.1, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 195.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 493.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 240.35, up 1.86% on the day. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is down 65.64% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 26.81% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 3.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)