Indiabulls Ventures Ltd in demand

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 153.15, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 64.23% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% jump in NIFTY and a 26.81% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 153.15, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 12032. The Sensex is at 40724.4, up 0.9%. Indiabulls Ventures Ltd has gained around 60.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Indiabulls Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13952.1, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 64.24 based on TTM earnings ending September 19.

