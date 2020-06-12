Bosch Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 10566, down 2.01% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 37.89% in last one year as compared to a 17.83% slide in NIFTY and a 22.49% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 10566, down 2.01% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.14% on the day, quoting at 9789.4. The Sensex is at 33144.41, down 1.17%.Bosch Ltd has gained around 7.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6373.6, down 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17203 shares today, compared to the daily average of 62913 shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 10558.35, down 1.74% on the day. Bosch Ltd tumbled 37.89% in last one year as compared to a 17.83% slide in NIFTY and a 22.49% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.71 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)