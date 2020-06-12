Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 212.13 points or 1.68% at 12414.2 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, AIA Engineering Ltd (down 3.52%), SKF India Ltd (down 3.25%),Graphite India Ltd (down 3.11%),Finolex Cables Ltd (down 2.97%),HEG Ltd (down 2.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 2.65%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 2.55%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 2.16%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.95%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.46%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 3.83%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.06%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.5%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 189.21 or 0.56% at 33349.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 55.55 points or 0.56% at 9846.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 71.03 points or 0.6% at 11759.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.12 points or 0.22% at 4116.98.

On BSE,793 shares were trading in green, 1550 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

