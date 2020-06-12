JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Vascon Engineers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 212.13 points or 1.68% at 12414.2 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, AIA Engineering Ltd (down 3.52%), SKF India Ltd (down 3.25%),Graphite India Ltd (down 3.11%),Finolex Cables Ltd (down 2.97%),HEG Ltd (down 2.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 2.65%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 2.55%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 2.16%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.95%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.46%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 3.83%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.06%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.5%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 189.21 or 0.56% at 33349.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 55.55 points or 0.56% at 9846.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 71.03 points or 0.6% at 11759.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.12 points or 0.22% at 4116.98.

On BSE,793 shares were trading in green, 1550 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU