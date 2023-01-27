Volumes soar at Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd counter

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd clocked volume of 1.48 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7163 shares

HCL Technologies Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Tata Motors-DVR, Infosys Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 January 2023.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd clocked volume of 1.48 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7163 shares. The stock lost 15.53% to Rs.2,842.00. Volumes stood at 11925 shares in the last session.

HCL Technologies Ltd saw volume of 12.24 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82702 shares. The stock increased 0.57% to Rs.1,129.40. Volumes stood at 67795 shares in the last session.

United Spirits Ltd registered volume of 3.57 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37524 shares. The stock slipped 1.81% to Rs.754.80. Volumes stood at 1.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Motors-DVR recorded volume of 5.58 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 88387 shares. The stock gained 6.13% to Rs.228.70. Volumes stood at 93131 shares in the last session.

Infosys Ltd saw volume of 12.28 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.63 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.17% to Rs.1,540.35. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.

