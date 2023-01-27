Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 503.25 points or 1.7% at 30112.9 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 6.74%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 5.61%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 3.35%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.64%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 2.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.78%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.46%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (down 3.14%), Uno Minda Ltd (down 2.37%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.79%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 496.58 or 0.82% at 59708.48.

The Nifty 50 index was down 129.85 points or 0.73% at 17762.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 247.27 points or 0.88% at 27907.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 53.59 points or 0.61% at 8727.72.

On BSE,993 shares were trading in green, 1928 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

