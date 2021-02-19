Volumes soar at Esab India Ltd counter

Esab India Ltd recorded volume of 4.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 61.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7549 shares

Raymond Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Capri Global Capital Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 February 2021.

Esab India Ltd recorded volume of 4.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 61.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7549 shares. The stock gained 5.42% to Rs.1,930.00. Volumes stood at 3306 shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd clocked volume of 95.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.20% to Rs.359.00. Volumes stood at 7.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Bank of Maharashtra notched up volume of 1065.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 102.28 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.96% to Rs.22.60. Volumes stood at 38.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd witnessed volume of 13.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.27% to Rs.342.65. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd registered volume of 120.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.63% to Rs.173.45. Volumes stood at 89.52 lakh shares in the last session.

