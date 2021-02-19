Volumes soar at Esab India Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Capri Global Capital appoints director
General Insurance Corporation of India leads gainers in 'A' group
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the September 2020 quarter
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 0.89% in the December 2020 quarter
New India Assurance Company announces appointment of directors
-
Esab India Ltd recorded volume of 4.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 61.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7549 shares
Raymond Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Capri Global Capital Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 February 2021.
Esab India Ltd recorded volume of 4.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 61.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7549 shares. The stock gained 5.42% to Rs.1,930.00. Volumes stood at 3306 shares in the last session.
Raymond Ltd clocked volume of 95.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.20% to Rs.359.00. Volumes stood at 7.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Bank of Maharashtra notched up volume of 1065.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 102.28 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.96% to Rs.22.60. Volumes stood at 38.8 lakh shares in the last session.
Capri Global Capital Ltd witnessed volume of 13.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.27% to Rs.342.65. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.
New India Assurance Company Ltd registered volume of 120.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.63% to Rs.173.45. Volumes stood at 89.52 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU