Ashok Leyland tumbles over 5% in two days

Ashok Leyland fell 3.51% to Rs 124.90, extending decline for the second day.

The stock has lost 5.23% in two sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 131.80 on 17 February 2021.

However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has added 31.64% while the benchmark Sensex has added 6.74% during the same period.

Meanwhile, Ashok Leyland informed today that commercial production of buses at the Vijayawada plant in Andhra Pradesh has commenced on 19 February 2021.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

The company posted a standalone net loss of Rs 19.38 crore in Q3 FY21 as against net profit of Rs 27.75 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales jumped 20.5% to Rs 4,789.82 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

