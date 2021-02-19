Auto stocks plunge

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 493.46 points or 2.02% at 23936.2 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 3.92%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 3.11%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 2.86%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.83%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 2.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.38%), Escorts Ltd (down 1.77%), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 1.51%), Exide Industries Ltd (down 1.47%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.44%).

On the other hand, Bosch Ltd (up 0.11%), turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 281.36 or 0.55% at 51043.33.

The Nifty 50 index was down 82.05 points or 0.54% at 15036.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 81.79 points or 0.41% at 19934.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 70.54 points or 1.04% at 6709.82.

On BSE,1298 shares were trading in green, 1564 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

