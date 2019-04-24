Tejas Networks consolidated net profit rises 23.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 167.43% to Rs 273.13 crore

Net profit of rose 23.46% to Rs 35.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 167.43% to Rs 273.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 102.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.23% to Rs 147.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 106.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.07% to Rs 900.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 749.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

