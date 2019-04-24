Tejas Networks consolidated net profit rises 23.46% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 167.43% to Rs 273.13 croreNet profit of Tejas Networks rose 23.46% to Rs 35.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 167.43% to Rs 273.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 102.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.23% to Rs 147.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 106.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.07% to Rs 900.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 749.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales273.13102.13 167 900.32749.80 20 OPM %19.3110.52 -21.7920.39 - PBDT54.5319.25 183 215.90167.31 29 PBT37.087.42 400 150.02106.04 41 NP35.8929.07 23 147.24106.52 38
