Volumes soar at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd clocked volume of 6.76 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 39.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17215 shares

Gujarat Gas Ltd, Marico Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 May 2019.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd clocked volume of 6.76 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 39.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17215 shares. The stock gained 0.95% to Rs.282.40. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd registered volume of 5.93 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 31.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18819 shares. The stock rose 3.74% to Rs.165.10. Volumes stood at 37231 shares in the last session.

Marico Ltd saw volume of 4.11 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 10.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37658 shares. The stock increased 7.16% to Rs.364.35. Volumes stood at 94865 shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd clocked volume of 13514 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4096 shares. The stock gained 3.97% to Rs.114.00. Volumes stood at 12839 shares in the last session.

Tech Mahindra Ltd witnessed volume of 3.92 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.63% to Rs.814.00. Volumes stood at 44958 shares in the last session.

First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 11:00 IST

