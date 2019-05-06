Navkar Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Capital Ltd, Company Ltd, Strides Pharma Science and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2019.

Capital Ltd, Company Ltd, Strides Pharma Science and Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2019.

crashed 9.61% to Rs 31.05 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 86393 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72145 shares in the past one month.

Capital Ltd lost 6.52% to Rs 127.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Company Ltd tumbled 6.13% to Rs 1075.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54095 shares in the past one month.

shed 5.93% to Rs 453.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60842 shares in the past one month.

Ltd corrected 5.55% to Rs 133.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)