Navkar Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Reliance Capital Ltd, Titan Company Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2019.
Navkar Corporation Ltd crashed 9.61% to Rs 31.05 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 86393 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72145 shares in the past one month.
Reliance Capital Ltd lost 6.52% to Rs 127.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.76 lakh shares in the past one month.
Titan Company Ltd tumbled 6.13% to Rs 1075.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54095 shares in the past one month.
Strides Pharma Science Ltd shed 5.93% to Rs 453.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60842 shares in the past one month.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd corrected 5.55% to Rs 133.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.45 lakh shares in the past one month.
