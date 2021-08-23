Volumes soar at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd clocked volume of 11.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 25.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44923 shares

New India Assurance Company Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 August 2021.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd clocked volume of 11.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 25.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44923 shares. The stock gained 9.83% to Rs.1,011.30. Volumes stood at 34850 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 70.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.66% to Rs.153.95. Volumes stood at 4.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 42.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.61 lakh shares. The stock dropped 11.70% to Rs.157.00. Volumes stood at 24.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd registered volume of 8.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.82% to Rs.774.50. Volumes stood at 5.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 10.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.69 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.63% to Rs.706.60. Volumes stood at 1.94 lakh shares in the last session.

