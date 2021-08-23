Consumer Durables stocks fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 338.81 points or 0.93% at 36008.51 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 4.41%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 3.3%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.17%),Blue Star Ltd (down 1.1%),Titan Company Ltd (down 0.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.86%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.78%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.7%), and Voltas Ltd (down 0.26%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 4.26%), and Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.95%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 287.36 or 0.52% at 55616.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 63.45 points or 0.39% at 16513.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 265.08 points or 1.03% at 25493.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 47.81 points or 0.6% at 7934.16.

On BSE,790 shares were trading in green, 2398 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

