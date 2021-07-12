Volumes soar at Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd counter

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 32.41 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 65.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49658 shares

Coromandel International Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 July 2021.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 32.41 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 65.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49658 shares. The stock gained 0.44% to Rs.2,507.75. Volumes stood at 14483 shares in the last session.

Coromandel International Ltd registered volume of 3.98 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 13.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30468 shares. The stock slipped 1.22% to Rs.884.90. Volumes stood at 17460 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd registered volume of 3.56 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39835 shares. The stock slipped 0.18% to Rs.2,445.25. Volumes stood at 22810 shares in the last session.

Nestle India Ltd clocked volume of 14848 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1690 shares. The stock gained 0.10% to Rs.17,659.15. Volumes stood at 1630 shares in the last session.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd registered volume of 3.33 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39800 shares. The stock rose 1.78% to Rs.7,557.05. Volumes stood at 11787 shares in the last session.

