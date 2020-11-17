ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for fifth session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 446.5, up 2.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.24% in last one year as compared to a 7.99% gain in NIFTY and a 0.23% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 18.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13840.25, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 58.01 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

