Indian Bank raises Rs 560 crore via private placement of bonds

The PSU bank on Monday announced that it further raised tier 1 capital through private placement of basel III compliant AT 1 perpetual bonds aggregating to Rs 560 crore.

The bonds were issued at a coupon of 8.44% per annum payable annually.

Last week, raised Rs 1048 crore through additional tier 1 perpetual bonds to augment Basel III capital ratios.

The Government of India held 88.06% stake in Indian Bank as on 30 September 2020.

The bank reported 15% rise in net profit to Rs 412.28 crore on a 93% jump in total income to Rs 11,669.12 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

Shares of Indian Bank were down 4.38% at Rs 91.70. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 90.3 to Rs 95.90 so far during the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)