Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 16.04 points or 0.92% at 1762.52 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 10.64%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 7.83%),Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.91%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.65%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.03%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.98%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.8%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.76%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.37%).

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (down 3.14%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.3%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.27%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 133.08 or 0.23% at 58856.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 38.5 points or 0.22% at 17557.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.65 points or 0.31% at 28372.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.24 points or 0.22% at 8740.81.

On BSE,1727 shares were trading in green, 933 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)