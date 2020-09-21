Volumes soar at IIFL Wealth Management Ltd counter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

L&T Technology Services Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 September 2020.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd clocked volume of 3.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26733 shares. The stock lost 2.28% to Rs.960.00. Volumes stood at 25728 shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd witnessed volume of 7.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.46% to Rs.1,665.40. Volumes stood at 58677 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd notched up volume of 16.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.63 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.13% to Rs.85.85. Volumes stood at 13.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 3.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 66661 shares. The stock gained 1.58% to Rs.244.00. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Rajesh Exports Ltd clocked volume of 5.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.95% to Rs.484.15. Volumes stood at 9.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 14:30 IST

