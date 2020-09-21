Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 57.39 points or 4.77% at 1145.21 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 5.11%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 5%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 5%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.87%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 4.79%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 3.79%), ITI Ltd (down 3.3%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 3.23%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 2.43%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 1.77%).

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (up 1.71%), turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 309.92 or 0.8% at 38535.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 110.8 points or 0.96% at 11394.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 314.22 points or 2.05% at 14985.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 113.05 points or 2.23% at 4962.87.

On BSE,727 shares were trading in green, 1868 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

