Metal shares slip

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 289.69 points or 3.35% at 8357.21 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 7.94%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 6.86%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.49%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 4.17%),NMDC Ltd (down 3.97%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 3.44%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.87%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.36%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.85%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.3%).

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 309.92 or 0.8% at 38535.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 110.8 points or 0.96% at 11394.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 314.22 points or 2.05% at 14985.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 113.05 points or 2.23% at 4962.87.

On BSE,727 shares were trading in green, 1868 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)