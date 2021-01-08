Volumes soar at Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd counter

-
Elgi Equipments Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, VST Industries Ltd, Redington India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 January 2021.
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd recorded volume of 18.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 83.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22321 shares. The stock gained 15.51% to Rs.746.50. Volumes stood at 18449 shares in the last session.
Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 25.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.78% to Rs.179.60. Volumes stood at 2.05 lakh shares in the last session.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd recorded volume of 258.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.98 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.94% to Rs.26.55. Volumes stood at 25.67 lakh shares in the last session.
VST Industries Ltd saw volume of 52496 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6503 shares. The stock increased 0.24% to Rs.3,650.00. Volumes stood at 9862 shares in the last session.
Redington India Ltd witnessed volume of 12.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.76% to Rs.136.70. Volumes stood at 3.05 lakh shares in the last session.
