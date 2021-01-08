Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 23.91 points or 0.19% at 12750.4 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.91%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.41%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.11%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.71%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.67%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.02%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 2.56%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.85%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.35%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 454.34 or 0.94% at 48547.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 135.8 points or 0.96% at 14273.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 143.9 points or 0.77% at 18916.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.75 points or 0.89% at 6339.87.

On BSE,1886 shares were trading in green, 1122 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

