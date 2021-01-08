Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 8.21 points or 0.6% at 1360.48 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 3.7%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.74%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.69%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.3%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.11%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.98%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 8.4%), HFCL Ltd (up 6.53%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 3.69%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 454.34 or 0.94% at 48547.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 135.8 points or 0.96% at 14273.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 143.9 points or 0.77% at 18916.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.75 points or 0.89% at 6339.87.

On BSE,1886 shares were trading in green, 1122 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

