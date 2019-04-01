Volumes soar at ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd counter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 7.12 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 35.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19922 shares

Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 April 2019.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 7.12 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 35.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19922 shares. The stock gained 0.83% to Rs.610.00. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

saw volume of 41500 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 29.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1387 shares. The stock increased 1.32% to Rs.857.00. Volumes stood at 179 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 5.35 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 16.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33297 shares. The stock dropped 0.41% to Rs.1,042.65. Volumes stood at 34849 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 9.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16043 shares. The stock increased 1.48% to Rs.6,662.05. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.

saw volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12004 shares. The stock increased 2.77% to Rs.135.20. Volumes stood at 5753 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)