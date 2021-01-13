Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter

ITI Ltd clocked volume of 54.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.08 lakh shares

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 January 2021.

ITI Ltd clocked volume of 54.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.94% to Rs.134.40. Volumes stood at 13.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 368.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.71% to Rs.47.70. Volumes stood at 19.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd recorded volume of 21.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.95% to Rs.783.55. Volumes stood at 5.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Elxsi Ltd recorded volume of 37.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.98% to Rs.2,275.15. Volumes stood at 8.51 lakh shares in the last session.

IFB Industries Ltd notched up volume of 3.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54011 shares. The stock rose 4.87% to Rs.1,281.30. Volumes stood at 54806 shares in the last session.

