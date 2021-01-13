Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 76.46 points or 1.04% at 7246.72 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (down 6.05%), Magma Fincorp Ltd (down 5.05%),Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (down 4.93%),Dolat Investments Ltd (down 4.71%),Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 4.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd (down 4.2%), Muthoot Finance Ltd (down 4.13%), Bandhan Bank Ltd (down 3.93%), Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 3.63%), and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (down 2.91%).

On the other hand, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (up 12.3%), Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (up 8.63%), and Paisalo Digital Ltd (up 4.31%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 229.54 or 0.46% at 49287.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.45 points or 0.31% at 14519.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 103.68 points or 0.55% at 18819.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 61.25 points or 0.96% at 6301.15.

On BSE,1157 shares were trading in green, 1810 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)