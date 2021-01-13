Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 217.59 points or 0.98% at 22024 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 4.02%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 3.45%),Take Solutions Ltd (down 3.38%),Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 3.12%),Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Wockhardt Ltd (down 2.54%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 2.38%), Biocon Ltd (down 2.06%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (down 2.02%), and Hikal Ltd (down 1.78%).

On the other hand, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 3.36%), Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (up 2.04%), and Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 1.65%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 229.54 or 0.46% at 49287.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.45 points or 0.31% at 14519.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 103.68 points or 0.55% at 18819.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 61.25 points or 0.96% at 6301.15.

On BSE,1157 shares were trading in green, 1810 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

