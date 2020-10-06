Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index records a surge of 3.15%, NIFTY climbs 1.38%

Nifty Financial Services index ended up 3.15% at 11308.9 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd jumped 8.36%, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd rose 3.41% and Bajaj Finance Ltd added 2.70%.

The Nifty Financial Services index has decreased 10.00% over last one year compared to the 4.82% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 2.59% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 2.29% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.38% to close at 11662.4 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.54% to close at 39574.57 today.

