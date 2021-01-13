Consumer Durables stocks tumble

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 486.44 points or 1.57% at 30476.57 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 3.55%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 3.23%),Blue Star Ltd (down 2.47%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 2.4%),V I P Industries Ltd (down 2.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 1.84%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.67%), Voltas Ltd (down 1.52%), Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.97%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.23%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 10.49%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.11%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 229.54 or 0.46% at 49287.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.45 points or 0.31% at 14519.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 103.68 points or 0.55% at 18819.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 61.25 points or 0.96% at 6301.15.

On BSE,1157 shares were trading in green, 1810 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)