HFCL advances after new order win
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd clocked volume of 6.8 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 31.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21803 shares

JM Financial Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Wipro Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 March 2019.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd clocked volume of 6.8 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 31.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21803 shares. The stock gained 2.90% to Rs.788.05. Volumes stood at 23333 shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd registered volume of 7.83 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 23.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33458 shares. The stock rose 2.45% to Rs.87.90. Volumes stood at 70356 shares in the last session.

Tata Elxsi Ltd notched up volume of 1.81 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34433 shares. The stock rose 4.60% to Rs.994.50. Volumes stood at 79864 shares in the last session.

SJVN Ltd saw volume of 5.3 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.23% to Rs.25.95. Volumes stood at 71541 shares in the last session.

Wipro Ltd notched up volume of 12.97 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.76 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.53% to Rs.273.15. Volumes stood at 8.96 lakh shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 11:00 IST

