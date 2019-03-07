Vedanta Ltd Slides 1.65%

has added 8% over last one month compared to 7.74% gain in S&P BSE Metal and 0.22% rise in the SENSEX

lost 1.65% today to trade at Rs 175.5. The S&P BSE Metal is down 0.89% to quote at 11183.99. The is up 7.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, decreased 1.53% and Ltd lost 1.26% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 22.01 % over last one year compared to the 11.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

has added 8% over last one month compared to 7.74% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.22% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 91048 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.26 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 327.05 on 06 Mar 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 145.9 on 15 Feb 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)