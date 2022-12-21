JUST IN
Volumes soar at Just Dial Ltd counter

Max Financial Services Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 December 2022.

Just Dial Ltd recorded volume of 8.95 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 66.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13427 shares. The stock lost 1.62% to Rs.598.05. Volumes stood at 8075 shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 12.88 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 31.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41159 shares. The stock increased 1.27% to Rs.708.30. Volumes stood at 18544 shares in the last session.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd recorded volume of 60860 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8662 shares. The stock gained 7.90% to Rs.314.30. Volumes stood at 8185 shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd saw volume of 28026 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6376 shares. The stock increased 5.00% to Rs.2,402.15. Volumes stood at 7406 shares in the last session.

City Union Bank Ltd notched up volume of 4.58 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.79% to Rs.179.85. Volumes stood at 83974 shares in the last session.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 11:00 IST

