Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit declines 72.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.69% to Rs 3085.20 croreNet profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy declined 72.40% to Rs 114.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 414.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.69% to Rs 3085.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2494.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3085.202494.34 24 OPM %7.8925.02 -PBDT250.39640.17 -61 PBT139.95579.62 -76 NP114.30414.18 -72
