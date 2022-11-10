Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit declines 72.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.69% to Rs 3085.20 crore

Net profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy declined 72.40% to Rs 114.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 414.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.69% to Rs 3085.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2494.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3085.202494.347.8925.02250.39640.17139.95579.62114.30414.18

