Bharti Airtel launches prepaid plans with access to ZEE5 content library

The telecom major on Tuesday (7 July) said these prepaid propositions are designed to deliver an exciting digital entertainment experience to Airtel smartphone customers by unlocking the full ZEE5 premium content catalogue to go with generous high speed data allowance and unlimited calling benefit.

The new Rs 289 prepaid bundle offers unlimited calling, 1.5 GB/day, 100 SMS/day plus full access to the entire ZEE5 catalogue. The bundle comes with a validity of 28 days. In addition, as part of Airtel Thanks benefits the customer also gets access to Airtel Xstream content and Wynk Music subscription.

The Rs 79 top-up offers subscription to the entire ZEE5 catalogue for 30 days. The convenient top up will be available to all Airtel customers through the digital store section on Airtel Thanks App.

Bharti Airtel on Monday (6 July) announced the launch of 'Priority 4G Network' for its Platinum mobile customers. Airtel has deployed advanced technologies that give its Platinum mobile customers preference on the network. As a result all Platinum customers will experience faster 4G speeds. All postpaid mobile customers on Rs 499 and above plans are designated as Platinum and enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including a customised Platinum UI onAirtel Thanks app.

The telecom major reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,327 crore in Q4 March 2020 (Q4 FY20) as against net profit of Rs 107.20 crore in Q4 March 2019 (Q4 FY19). The exceptional charge of Rs 7,004 crore during Q4 March 2020 comprises of a charge on account of reassessment of regulatory cost. Net sales jumped 15.1% to Rs 23,722.70 crore during the period under review.

Bharti Airtel is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa.

