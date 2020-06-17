ITC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 183.3, down 0.92% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 33.37% in last one year as compared to a 14.46% slide in NIFTY and a 3.35% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 183.3, down 0.92% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 10001.15. The Sensex is at 33833.31, up 0.68%.ITC Ltd has gained around 11.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28575.35, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 144.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 280.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.23 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

