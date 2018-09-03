Cadila Healthcare Ltd up for third straight session

-
ALSO READ
Cadila Healthcare Ltd rose for a third straight session today
Cadila Healthcare Ltd soars 5.67%, up for third straight session
Cadila Healthcare Ltd soars 1.53%, up for third straight session
Cadila Healthcare Ltd up for fifth session
Cadila Healthcare Ltd is up for a fifth straight session
-
The stock is quoting at Rs 416.05, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. Cadila Healthcare Ltd is down 17.85% in last one year as compared to a 18.03% jump in NIFTY and a 16.07% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.
Cadila Healthcare Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 416.05, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 11700. The Sensex is at 38710.68, up 0.17%. Cadila Healthcare Ltd has gained around 9.4% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cadila Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10390.95, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.34 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 419, up 3.16% on the day. Cadila Healthcare Ltd is down 17.85% in last one year as compared to a 18.03% jump in NIFTY and a 16.07% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 31.5 based on TTM earnings ending June 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU