NMDC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

NMDC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 114.4, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 11700. The Sensex is at 38710.68, up 0.17%. NMDC Ltd has risen around 6.52% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3643.45, up 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.8 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 114.85, up 2.32% on the day. NMDC Ltd is down 14.94% in last one year as compared to a 18.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.7% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 9.47 based on TTM earnings ending June 18.
