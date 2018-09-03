NMDC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

The stock is quoting at Rs 114.4, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. is down 14.94% in last one year as compared to a 18.03% spurt in and a 3.7% spurt in the Metal index.

gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 114.4, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 11700. The Sensex is at 38710.68, up 0.17%. has risen around 6.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3643.45, up 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 114.85, up 2.32% on the day. NMDC Ltd is down 14.94% in last one year as compared to a 18.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.7% spurt in the index.

The PE of the stock is 9.47 based on earnings ending June 18.

