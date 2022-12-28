JUST IN
HPCL appoints Amit Garg as director (marketing)

Indowind Energy hits the roof as board OKs rights issue
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Saregama India Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Saregama India Ltd recorded volume of 49771 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 5.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9431 shares

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Rossari Biotech Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 December 2022.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 2.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45853 shares. The stock gained 0.03% to Rs.450.50. Volumes stood at 33061 shares in the last session.

Rossari Biotech Ltd saw volume of 9590 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 2.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4465 shares. The stock increased 8.32% to Rs.772.00. Volumes stood at 4024 shares in the last session.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd saw volume of 2.04 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 1.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.17% to Rs.575.30. Volumes stood at 3.71 lakh shares in the last session.

One 97 Communications Ltd notched up volume of 2.95 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 1.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.59% to Rs.536.50. Volumes stood at 81226 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 11:00 IST

