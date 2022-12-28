Volumes soar at Saregama India Ltd counter

Saregama India Ltd recorded volume of 49771 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 5.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9431 shares

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Rossari Biotech Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 December 2022.

Saregama India Ltd recorded volume of 49771 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 5.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9431 shares. The stock gained 6.71% to Rs.392.65. Volumes stood at 8214 shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 2.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45853 shares. The stock gained 0.03% to Rs.450.50. Volumes stood at 33061 shares in the last session.

Rossari Biotech Ltd saw volume of 9590 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 2.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4465 shares. The stock increased 8.32% to Rs.772.00. Volumes stood at 4024 shares in the last session.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd saw volume of 2.04 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 1.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.17% to Rs.575.30. Volumes stood at 3.71 lakh shares in the last session.

One 97 Communications Ltd notched up volume of 2.95 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 1.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.59% to Rs.536.50. Volumes stood at 81226 shares in the last session.

