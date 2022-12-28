Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 42.25 points or 1.19% at 3595.67 at 09:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (up 4.39%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 4.2%),Nava Ltd (up 3.03%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.96%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.69%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.35%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.32%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.09%), and NHPC Ltd (up 1.02%).

On the other hand, Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.85%), SJVN Ltd (down 0.87%), and NLC India Ltd (down 0.54%) moved lower.

At 09:44 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 55.13 or 0.09% at 60872.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 9.45 points or 0.05% at 18122.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 16.42 points or 0.06% at 28533.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.47 points or 0.05% at 8928.77.

On BSE,1505 shares were trading in green, 1201 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

