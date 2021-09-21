Volumes soar at SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd counter

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd recorded volume of 13.34 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.46 lakh shares
K E C International Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Polycab India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 September 2021.
K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 96968 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19348 shares. The stock increased 4.90% to Rs.460.00. Volumes stood at 75440 shares in the last session.
Godrej Properties Ltd witnessed volume of 98997 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23526 shares. The stock increased 3.98% to Rs.1,709.00. Volumes stood at 51959 shares in the last session.
Tata Elxsi Ltd clocked volume of 52932 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20056 shares. The stock lost 5.32% to Rs.5,523.05. Volumes stood at 53315 shares in the last session.
Polycab India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47868 shares. The stock dropped 3.76% to Rs.2,389.70. Volumes stood at 94284 shares in the last session.
