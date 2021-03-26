Godrej Properties launches residential project 'Godrej Woods' in Noida

Godrej Properties announced that it has sold over 275 residences worth Rs 475 crore within one day at the launch of its project, Godrej Woods, in Noida making this one of the most successful residential launches in NCR.

Situated in Sector 43, Godrej Woods offers homes set amidst a lush green development with over 600 trees.

The project offers several lifestyle amenities such as infinity-edge pools, a caf forest trail, and an elevated walkway. Sector 43 has excellent connectivity due to its proximity to the Dadri Main Road in Central Noida in addition to the access to high quality social infrastructure.

Godrej Properties entered the NCR Market in 2010 and has so far added 17 projects across 5 cities with 6 projects having already been delivered.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)