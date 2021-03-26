Real Estate shares soar

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 49.9 points or 1.94% at 2626.21 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 4.1%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.38%),Sobha Ltd (up 2.66%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.18%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 1.26%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.99%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.83%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.34%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.64%), moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 366.76 or 0.76% at 48806.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 123.05 points or 0.86% at 14447.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 180.62 points or 0.9% at 20242.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 73.49 points or 1.11% at 6717.52.

On BSE,1560 shares were trading in green, 607 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

