Volumes soar at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Schaeffler India Ltd clocked volume of 83604 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 266.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 314 shares

Blue Star Ltd, P I Industries Ltd, Somany Ceramics Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 September 2020.

Schaeffler India Ltd clocked volume of 83604 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 266.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 314 shares. The stock lost 2.50% to Rs.4,086.20. Volumes stood at 266 shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd saw volume of 4.38 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 47.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9133 shares. The stock dropped 2.79% to Rs.680.10. Volumes stood at 21240 shares in the last session.

P I Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 3.4 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 41.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8184 shares. The stock increased 0.79% to Rs.2,030.55. Volumes stood at 22212 shares in the last session.

Somany Ceramics Ltd clocked volume of 47933 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5778 shares. The stock gained 7.43% to Rs.182.15. Volumes stood at 15494 shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd saw volume of 13021 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2447 shares. The stock increased 7.14% to Rs.591.40. Volumes stood at 2041 shares in the last session.

