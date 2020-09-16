Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 123.37 points or 0.88% at 14174.8 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 6.94%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 2.71%),Graphite India Ltd (up 2.54%),Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.89%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 1.02%), Thermax Ltd (up 1%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.98%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.73%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (up 0.68%).

On the other hand, Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.83%), SKF India Ltd (down 1.08%), and NBCC (India) Ltd (down 0.38%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 74.24 or 0.19% at 39118.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.8 points or 0.24% at 11549.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 50.4 points or 0.33% at 15413.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.45 points or 0.56% at 5117.63.

On BSE,1102 shares were trading in green, 741 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

