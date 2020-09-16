Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 358.98 points or 1.98% at 18519.12 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 4.51%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 2.78%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.56%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 2.44%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.66%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.41%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.32%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.18%), and MRF Ltd (up 1.06%).

On the other hand, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 0.84%), and Cummins India Ltd (down 0.06%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 74.24 or 0.19% at 39118.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.8 points or 0.24% at 11549.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 50.4 points or 0.33% at 15413.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.45 points or 0.56% at 5117.63.

On BSE,1102 shares were trading in green, 741 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)