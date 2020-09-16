Consumer goods stocks edge higher

Consumer goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index increasing 32.94 points or 0.89% at 3716.01 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Munjal Auto Industries Ltd (up 6.8%), Force Motors Ltd (up 5.87%),Automotive Axles Ltd (up 5.81%),Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd (up 4.99%),K P R Mill Ltd (up 4.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Balaji Telefilms Ltd (up 4.6%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 4.51%), Jamna Auto Industries Ltd (up 4.31%), GNA Axles Ltd (up 4%), and Sintex Industries Ltd (up 4%).

On the other hand, Sun TV Network Ltd (down 3.53%), Blue Star Ltd (down 3.07%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 2.84%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 74.24 or 0.19% at 39118.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.8 points or 0.24% at 11549.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 50.4 points or 0.33% at 15413.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.45 points or 0.56% at 5117.63.

On BSE,1102 shares were trading in green, 741 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

